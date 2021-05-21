American Airlines, JetBlue systemwide outage impacting flights nationwide

BOSTON (WPRI) — Travelers across the country reported delays while at the airport early Friday morning.

A systemwide computer outage affected the check-in and boarding systems for at least two major airlines at Boston’s Logan International Airport and airports nationwide.

Crowds were seen building at Logan, and at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, as the issues were reported with American Airlines and JetBlue.

Two American Airlines flights were delayed at T.F. Green Airport, but as of now, everything else is on time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.