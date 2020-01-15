Amber Alert issued for missing Springfield girl who may have been kidnapped

Breaking News
Massachusetts

Courtesy: Mass. State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old Springfield girl who may have been kidnapped after getting off the school bus.

Police believe Charlotte Moccia was forced into a car around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Princeton and Amherst Streets.

Moccia is described as white with brown eyes and long brown hair. She stands approximately 4-foot-2 and weighs around 60 pounds. Police believe she was last seen wearing a white fur-lined jacket, khaki pants and a dark-colored shirt that may have a “Hampden Charter School” logo on it.

Courtesy: Mass. State Police

Police also believe she may also have her school laptop with her.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a white or Hispanic male was walking behind Moccia and forced her into the back of an older model, dark blue or black Honda – possibly a Civic –with a moonroof and distinctive, aftermarket rims.

Police believe the car was being operated by a white or light-skinned Hispanic female.

If you see Moccia, the suspects or their vehicle, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

