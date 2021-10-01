Alaskan man killed by metal tool on Massachusetts highway

DANVERS, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — An Alaskan man who had just arrived in Massachusetts for a vacation was killed when a long metal tool used to smooth freshly-poured concrete fell from a truck and pierced the windshield of his rental car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred on I-95 North in Danvers around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police identified the victim as Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska.

Police said Arrington was driving with his wife when the tool, known as a concrete screed, crashed through the windshield and hit him.

Despite being critically injured, Arrington was able to pull the car over before succumbing to his injuries, according to police. His wife was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver, identified by police as a 21-year-old Lynn man, is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.