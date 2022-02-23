BOSTON (AP) — The public has been welcomed back into the Massachusetts Statehouse nearly two years after the historic building and center of government was largely closed in the early days of the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the Statehouse has had its doors shuttered to all but lawmakers, Statehouse staffers and reporters. Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

The building has been closed to the general public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.