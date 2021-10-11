After a long wait, the Boston Marathon is back with some changes

BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s a big weekend for Boston sports with the Red Sox and Patriots securing thrilling wins on Sunday.

Up next — the 125th Boston Marathon steps off Monday morning for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s quiet now, but in just a few hours thousands of runners will be crossing the starting line in Hopkinton.

Marathon Monday in April is always a big day for Boston, but this year the race is taking place in the fall since it was postponed an extra six months because of the pandemic.

There are plenty of other changes as well including the number of runners, which was capped at 20,000 instead of 31,000. Every runner must also show proof of vaccination, or test negative for COVID to participate.

The start times are split among several divisions. This year, unless added to a specific division, runners will cross the starting line in a rolling fashion instead of the usual waves of runners seen in past years. Here are the planned start times:

Men’s wheelchair: 8:02 a.m.

Women’s wheelchair: 8:05 a.m.

Handcycles and duos: 8:30 a.m.

Professional men: 8:37 a.m.

Professional women: 8:45 a.m.

Para-athletics division: 8:50 a.m.

Rolling start begins: 9:00 a.m.

Rolling start ends: 11:30 a.m.

A lot of work went into making the race happen and is a big day everyone has been waiting for.