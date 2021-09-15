Aerosmith’s Joe Perry selling Massachusetts home for $4.5M

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — “Walk This Way” if you want to live like a rock star.
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is selling his home in Duxbury south of Boston for $4.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.
The seven-acre estate known as Brook Haven Farm features a heated pool in the shape of a guitar, a rooftop garden, a three-stall barn, a high-tech media room, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room.
The estate also includes a recording studio where Aerosmith recorded much of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” and 2004’s “Honkin’ on Bobo.” Perry and his wife, Billie Paulette, moved to Duxbury in 1988.