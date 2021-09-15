Aerosmith’s Joe Perry selling Massachusetts home for $4.5M

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — “Walk This Way” if you want to live like a rock star.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is selling his home in Duxbury south of Boston for $4.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The seven-acre estate known as Brook Haven Farm features a heated pool in the shape of a guitar, a rooftop garden, a three-stall barn, a high-tech media room, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room.

The estate also includes a recording studio where Aerosmith recorded much of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” and 2004’s “Honkin’ on Bobo.” Perry and his wife, Billie Paulette, moved to Duxbury in 1988.