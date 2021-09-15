Aerosmith’s Joe Perry selling Massachusetts home for $4.5M

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Joe Perry of music group Aerosmith performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — “Walk This Way” if you want to live like a rock star.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is selling his home in Duxbury south of Boston for $4.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The seven-acre estate known as Brook Haven Farm features a heated pool in the shape of a guitar, a rooftop garden, a three-stall barn, a high-tech media room, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room.

The estate also includes a recording studio where Aerosmith recorded much of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” and 2004’s “Honkin’ on Bobo.” Perry and his wife, Billie Paulette, moved to Duxbury in 1988.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

