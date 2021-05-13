Acting Boston mayor signs ordinance limiting use of tear gas

Former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, composes herself as she begins to speak after being sworn in as Boston’s new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. Janey, who is the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office, replaces Marty Walsh who resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey signed into law a city ordinance Thursday limiting how police use tear gas and other crowd-control techniques.

The measure, approved by the Boston City Council last month on a 7-5 vote, restricts the use of chemical crowd control agents and kinetic impact projectiles by law enforcement agents operating in Boston.

Under the ordinance, a police supervisor must approve their use and give warnings in advance.

The new rules apply to individuals engaging in protests, demonstration, or gathering with more than 10 people.

The limits apply to tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds.