Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announces candidacy for office

Former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, composes herself as she begins to speak after being sworn in as Boston’s new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. Janey, who is the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office, replaces Marty Walsh who resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey has officially announced that she will be a candidate for the job full time in the fall election.

Janey released a video Tuesday morning talking about both her decision to seek the office and her history growing up in Boston.

The 55-year-old made history last month when she became both the first woman and the first Black Bostonian to step into the role of mayor when former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh resigned to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

There are several other women and people of color running in the fall election for mayor.