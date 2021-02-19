A day after website crash, vaccine appointments hard to find in Massachusetts

People are given COVID-19 vaccinations, center, as doses of COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into syringes at a counter, below, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at a vaccination center at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A day after Massachusetts residents trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine were frustrated by a website crash, they encountered a different problem on Friday: a lack of open appointments.

State officials say about 60,000 people were able to sign up for a slot on Thursday even though the signup portal was down for about two hours in the morning.

They say there were no more openings available at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

People who went to vaxfinder.mass.gov on Friday to book an appointment were told none were available.

The state vendor responsible for the signup portal apologized for the crash.