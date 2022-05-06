METHUEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Berkley man is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after nine emaciated ponies were rescued from his farm, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

Gary Bolger has been charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty after the ponies were removed from the property back in March by investigators with the ARL and the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The ARL said the nine ponies were living in squalor and did not have access to food and water.

Investigators also discovered three dead ponies and a dead horse on the farm, according to the ARL.

Three of the ponies were transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, while the other six were brought to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

All of the ponies are on refeeding plans and are receiving veterinary care, according to the ARL. The ponies will be put up for adoption once they reach a healthy weight, which will hopefully be in the coming weeks.

Bolger is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on May 18.