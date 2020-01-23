9 people screened at Boston’s Logan Airport for new virus

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Port Authority says nine people were screened at Boston’s Logan International Airport for a new virus that has sickened hundreds of people.
The passengers arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong on Wednesday night.
They were told to remain on board while they were evaluated by Boston medics and a nurse who was in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No signs of sickness were detected, and all passengers were allowed to travel to their final destinations.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an advisory Wednesday saying they had “no immediate plans to begin screening” at Logan airport.