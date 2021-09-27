9 hurt when escalator malfunctions at Boston train station

BOSTON (AP) — Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries considered minor following an escalator malfunction at a Boston train station.

Authorities say the escalator from the platform up to the street-level lobby at the Back Bay Station malfunctioned at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that it sent multiple ambulances to the scene and transported nine to area hospitals.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene and said the escalator appeared to reverse direction and turn into a slide.

The reason for the malfunction remains under investigation and the escalator was taken out of service.