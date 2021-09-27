9 hurt when escalator malfunctions at Boston train station

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries considered minor following an escalator malfunction at a Boston train station.

Authorities say the escalator from the platform up to the street-level lobby at the Back Bay Station malfunctioned at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that it sent multiple ambulances to the scene and transported nine to area hospitals.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene and said the escalator appeared to reverse direction and turn into a slide.

The reason for the malfunction remains under investigation and the escalator was taken out of service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/17/2021: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com