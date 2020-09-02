9 Boston police officers are charged with overtime fraud

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Nine current and former Boston police officers who worked in the department’s evidence warehouse have been arrested and charged with collecting a total of more than $200,000 in overtime pay to which they were not entitled.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday the six retired and three active officers are each charged with conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

They are scheduled to make initial appearances in federal court via video conference later Wednesday.

Authorities say the officers collected the overtime pay by routinely leaving shifts early, yet claiming on time slips that they worked the entire shift.

