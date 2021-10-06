8 charged in connection with fentanyl trafficking operation

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested eight people they say were involved in a major fentanyl trafficking operation based in the Merrimack Valley.

The attorney general’s office said Monday authorities also seized large quantities of fentanyl during the course of the investigation. The arrests were the result of a months-long investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities last week executed search warrants at six locations in Lawrence, yielding approximately $150,000 in cash and 700 grams (1.5 pounds) of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Six Lawrence residents and two from Lowell were arrested on drug charges.

