8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — More than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday.
That includes more than 4.2 million first doses and nearly 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
There have been nearly 258,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
More than 3.8 million people have been fully immunized, according to state health officials.
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 fell below 100 Monday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by four.
There were a total of about 180 people currently hospitalized.