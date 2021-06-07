8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Massachusetts

A member of the public prepares to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a surge vaccine operation set up at Twickenham rugby stadium, south-west London, Monday May 31, 2021. Up to 15,000 doses of vaccine are ready to be administered at the walk-in centre which has been set up for residents of north-west London in response to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday.

That includes more than 4.2 million first doses and nearly 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

There have been nearly 258,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

More than 3.8 million people have been fully immunized, according to state health officials.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 fell below 100 Monday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by four.

There were a total of about 180 people currently hospitalized.