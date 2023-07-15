MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 79-year-old Connecticut man is in critical condition after a small plane crash landed near a runway at Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Massachusetts State Police say the 79-year-old pilot suffered a medical emergency during the final approach and his passenger took control and tried to land the plane, resulting in a hard landing in the grass off the runway.

Police say the aircraft’s wing broke in half during the landing. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital following the crash.

The 79-year-old man was flown by a helicopter to a Boston hospital and is in “life-threatening condition,” according to police. The passenger, only identified as a woman from Connecticut, was evaluated at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and released.

The aircraft, a 2006 Piper Meridian, departed from Westchester, New York earlier in the afternoon, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.