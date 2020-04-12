70 more deaths; 2,615 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — State health officials announced 70 more deaths in Massachusetts as of Sunday, bringing the total number of cases up to 756.
Those latest deaths included 4 people from Bristol county: two women in their 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s. Two had preexisting conditions and all were hospitalized prior to their death.
There are 2,615 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts for a total of 25,475.
Testing continues to steam ahead with 7,954 new tests conducted for a total of 116,730.
See the latest COVID-19 numbers by county
Gov. Baker did not address the public on Sunday due to the Easter holiday. A day earlier, he toured the state’s first decontamination facility in Somerville and announced a new mobile-friendly unemployment benefits application for Spanish speakers. You can access that application at mass.gov/desmpleo.
