SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven men from Massachusetts were arrested for their roles in what police believe is a massive organized criminal operation.

Massachusetts State Police said the men stole more than 470 catalytic converters off cars in communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire between March 2022 and March 2023.

The suspects also targeted jewelry stores and ATMs, resulting in roughly $2 million in total losses, according to police.

The suspects would hit as many as 10 vehicles on some nights, police said, and one night there were at least 26 thefts reported. Investigators believe there may be a “significant number” of thefts the group is responsible for that went unreported.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Rafael Davila (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Jose Torres (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Nicolas Davila (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Carlos Fonseca (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Zachary Marshall (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Santo Feliberty (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

Alex Oyola (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

A number of the reports said a maroon Acura was seen in the area. Police said the vehicle was later found to belong to Rafael Davila, AKA “Robin Hood,” 35, of Agawam, who’s believed to be the group’s leader. He allegedly planned most of the thefts and kept notes to keep the group organized.

According to police, the stolen catalytic converters would reportedly be sold to Jose Torres, AKA “Goldy” or “Goldy Tech,” 37, of Springfield, who would then sell them to scrap dealers, making $30,000 to $80,000 per week. Police believe Torres sold thousands of catalytic converters to dealers in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, some of whom have since been federally charged, police said.

The following suspects, as well as Davila and Torres, have been charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen property, conspiracy to commit bank theft, bank theft, and money laundering conspiracy:

Nicolas Davila, 25, of Springfield

Jose Fonseca, 26, of Springfield

Zachary Marshall, 26, of Holyoke

Santo Feliberty, 34, of Springfield

Alexander Oyola, 37, of Springfield

The suspects appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Police said if they’re convicted, they could face 10 to 20 years in prison and $250,000 to $500,000 in fines for each charge.