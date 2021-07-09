6 ‘Rise of the Moors’ members involved in highway standoff deemed dangerous

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Six members of a self-identified militia group involved in an hours-long standoff with Massachusetts State Police last weekend will remain behind bars for now.

Malden District Court Judge Emily Karstetter ordered all six men held without bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday. Four more suspects are scheduled to appear in court next week, and since the 11th suspect is a juvenile, he underwent separate proceedings.

Karstetter made her decision after prosecutors showed body camera footage from the standoff, which held up traffic on I-95 North for several hours Saturday morning. The 11 suspects claim they’re part of a group called “Rise of the Moors” and do not adhere to federal nor state laws.

The standoff began after a trooper spotted the group refueling on the side of the highway and noticed they were traveling with two cars-worth of firearms and ammunition.

In one of the clips, Jamhal Latimer, the self-proclaimed leader of the group, is seen wearing tactical gear and holding a rifle. He told the trooper the group was traveling to Maine from Rhode Island for training.

When the trooper asks the group members to put down their weapons, Latimer can be heard accusing him of infringing on their Second Amendment rights. He also acknowledged none of them have a license to carry.

“For our safety, we can’t put our guns down,” Latimer told the trooper.

The dangerousness hearing follows a series of tumultuous hearings for the suspects, during which many of them sparred with Karstetter and challenged her authority.