6 new COVID-19-related deaths; Cape towns restrict beaches

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported six newly confirmed and probable deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,741 since the start of the pandemic.

A Boston suburb is ordering everyone over two to wear face coverings in public. The order taking effect Monday in Everett comes as cities around Boston deal with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the new rules require masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Violators face a $300 fine.

Cape Cod towns are increasingly limiting capacity at beach parking lots or restricting certain beaches to residents only.

