6 new COVID-19-related deaths; Cape towns restrict beaches

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported six newly confirmed and probable deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,741 since the start of the pandemic.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

A Boston suburb is ordering everyone over two to wear face coverings in public. The order taking effect Monday in Everett comes as cities around Boston deal with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the new rules require masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Violators face a $300 fine.

Cape Cod towns are increasingly limiting capacity at beach parking lots or restricting certain beaches to residents only.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines