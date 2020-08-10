BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported six newly confirmed and probable deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,741 since the start of the pandemic.
Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »
A Boston suburb is ordering everyone over two to wear face coverings in public. The order taking effect Monday in Everett comes as cities around Boston deal with a spike in coronavirus cases.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria said the new rules require masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Violators face a $300 fine.
Cape Cod towns are increasingly limiting capacity at beach parking lots or restricting certain beaches to residents only.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates| What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- 6 new COVID-19-related deaths; Cape towns restrict beaches
- LIVE: President Trump to hold news conference Monday afternoon
- GOP asks US Supreme Court to block RI from relaxing mail ballot rules
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in RI; 1 death, 176 new cases reported since Friday