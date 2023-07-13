BOSTON (WPRI) — Men from Taunton and Fall River are among six suspects arrested for their alleged roles in a drug-trafficking investigation spanning multiple states.

The group allegedly obtained oxycodone pills from a source in the Houston area and distributed them across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

The following suspects were each charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

John Campbell, 40, of Taunton

Austin Gonsalves, 36, of Fall River

Kenneth Veiga, 33, of Abington

Michael Atwood, 36, of Carver

Scott Lambert, 55, of Falmouth

Christan Russell, 32, of Tomball, Texas

Levy’s office said police got a tip in April 2022 that Campbell was distributing oxycodone. Investigators learned he had redistributed the pills to Atwood and Lambert, who in turn dealt them to others.

Police stopped Lambert’s car in Bourne in back in February and found 73 oxycodone pills inside a glue container, according to Levy’s office. He had allegedly just completed a drug deal with Campbell.

Another suspected oxycodone deal took place at Twin River Casino in Lincoln. Prosecutors say Russell met Veiga there and gave him pills, which were then redistributed to Gonsalves.

Veiga and Russell also allegedly conducted a deal at a hotel in Brookline, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, the suspects each face up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.