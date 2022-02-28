BOSTON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters battled a six-alarm blaze that caused heavy damage to three apartment buildings in Boston, but there were no reports of injuries.

The blaze in the city’s East Boston neighborhood was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say one resident had to be rescued from a second-floor unit by the crew of a ladder truck.

Broadcast video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof.

The firefighters’ task was made more difficult by the below-freezing temperatures that made conditions slippery.

About 25 people were displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.