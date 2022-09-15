(WPRI) — Dozens of undocumented immigrants unexpectedly arrived in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, causing officials on the island to scramble to help.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed to Boston media outlets that two planes with illegal immigrants were sent to Massachusetts as part of his state’s relocation program.

Rep. Dylan Fernandes says he only learned of the group’s arrival at 5 p.m. Wednesday and while their arrival was unexpected, they were met with food and shelter.

Fernandes says once the group landed, they walked for miles on the island to a community center before filing onto a bus where they were taken to a church to spend the night.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants,” Fernandes posted on Twitter.

“These immigrants were not met with chaos, they were met with compassion. We are a community & nation that is stronger because of immigrants. The community coming together with water, food, interpretation help, & resources to support these families represent the best of America,” another tweet of Fernandes read.

The New York Times reports the program DeSantis mentioned is a tactic used by Republican-led states to move immigrants to Democrat-led states as a form of protest against the rise in illegal immigration.

“It was incredibly inhumane using humans as political pawns, plotting to do this for months,” Fernandes said. “One of the most powerful people in the country who runs the state as in spending their time on how to plot, how to move immigrant families and lie to them about where they’re going.”

Fernandes says they are in need of Spanish-speaking volunteers to help the new arrivals.

Officials are also set to have a meeting Thursday morning to make a plan for the families.