FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Foxborough Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Central Street while the boy was attempting to cross the street with his cousins. He was then rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by Foxborough firefighters.

The boy, who is not from Foxborough, was visiting family in the area, according to the police.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Foxborough police said an initial investigation showed that speed was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Department’s Reconstruction Unit and Detectives, who were assisted on scene by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, and Walpole Police.