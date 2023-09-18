BOSTON (WPRI) — A juvenile is in critical condition after five people were shot in Dorchester Sunday night, police said.

Officers were alerted of shots fired near 50 Ames Street just after 8:30 p.m. through ShotSpotter.

Three adults and two juveniles were found suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. One of the juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We need the public’s help and support on this as we canvass the area and look for evidence,” Cox said. “If you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, please let us know.”

No word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.