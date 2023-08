BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — 5 people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a boat caught fire at the Metropolitan Yacht Club in Braintree.

Police responded to the yacht club this morning for a reported boat fire at the gas dock. Police said a member of the club towed the boat out to the open water, so the flames would not spread any further.

The 5 people who were taken to the hospital had minor burns, smoke inhalation and cuts, according to police.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.