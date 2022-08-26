BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Amazon is shuttering five of its warehouses in Massachusetts, according to a company spokesperson.

Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed Friday that the Amazon delivery stations in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph will soon close for good.

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin said the company is looking to prioritize the use of the newer facilities in the state with upgraded employee amenities, such as more parking, larger operational spaces and better breakrooms.

The company is working to transfer the displaced workers to nearby facilities, she added, including some that are as close as 7 miles away from their current location.

“We are working closely with employees to accommodate their scheduling preferences during the transition process,” she said.