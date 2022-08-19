DUDLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse fire in Dudley, Massachusetts, that broke out late Thursday night.

Crews responding to Mace Adhesives on Roberts Road around 10:30 p.m. saw intense flames and fireballs erupting from the roof of the building.

According to Mace Adhesives’ website, it’s an industrial chemical manufacturer making polyurethane and has been at the Dudley location since 1984.

The flames were so strong that at one point firefighters had to stay back to stay safe.

Hoses were seen being carried in front a distance and mutual aid has been called in from almost every surrounding town, even from over the state line in Connecticut.

Residents on social media described smelling a foul smell in the area, even with their windows closed.

No word as to what may have caused the fire.