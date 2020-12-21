$49M in COVID-19 grants awarded to Mass. small business owners

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly $49 million in grants will be awarded to businesses through the state’s COVID-19 small business grant program, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

The program is part of a wider effort by the state to get people back to work, support small businesses, foster innovation, revitalize downtowns, and ensure housing stability.

Of the businesses being notified of their successful applications, Baker said, each meets a preferred criteria of being owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, or those who identify as LGBTQ.

Baker also urged residents to stay within their immediate household during the Christmas holiday.

On Monday, Massachusetts health officials reported 3,760 new COVID-19 cases, and an additional 41 deaths among confirmed cases.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

