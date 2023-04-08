ROCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in Rochester, Massachusetts on Friday.

Rochester police said they responded to 259 New Bedford Road around 9:30 Friday night for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rochester police said the shooting happened following an argument between the 41-year-old and the alleged shooter, 34-year-old Cody Perry.

Perry has been charged with homicide, according to Rochester police.