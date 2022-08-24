LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.

Police responding to a report of gunfire at an address in Lynn at about 3 p.m. Tuesday found two men ages 66 and 34 dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The investigation determined that a 31-year-old woman was a potential suspect. That woman was found in a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound at about 4:30 p.m., the statement said.

Investigators later found a third man dead inside a vehicle at a third location.

All four people are related, although their names and exact relationships to each other were not released by authorities.

Mayor Jared Nicholson and police Chief Christopher Reddy said there is no danger to the public.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to the families affected,” Nicholson said in a statement.

The deaths remain under investigation. Lynn is about 10 miles north of Boston.