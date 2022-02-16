BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle (RMV) workers have been fired after more than 2,000 people were issued a driver’s license without ever taking a road test, according to officials.

An internal investigation by the Mass. Department of Transportation and the RMV revealed that starting in April of 2018, about 2,100 drivers were given passing scores for road tests they never took by test examiners at the Brockton Service Center.

As a result, two road test examiners and two service center employees were fired.

Letters have been sent to those who did not complete the road test. They have ten days to take a test or their license will be suspended.