4 hospitalized after car goes off road, falls 40 feet onto train tracks in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) — Four people were rushed to the hospital after a car went off the road and onto the commuter rail tracks early Wednesday morning in Boston.

Crews responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Washington and Herald streets around 4:40 a.m. and found a car upside down on the train tracks, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire crews say the car fell about 40 feet below the roadway.

The four occupants of the car were transported to an area hospital and their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The car was removed from the tracks around 6:30 a.m.

The crash cause delays on multiple commuter rail lines including trains on the Providence-Stoughton line heading into South Station.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.