4 children hurt by hit-and-run driver in Stoneham

by: Associated Press

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a driver who struck and injured four children and then drove away from the scene.

Stoneham police say the children — all 12 and 13 years old — were struck at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday as they stood with their bicycles outside a home.

The car then struck a vehicle in a driveway before leaving the scene with one of the children’s bicycles still lodged underneath it.

All four children were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and two were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Subaru Legacy.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Stoneham police.

