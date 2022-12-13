TISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a third man believed to be involved in an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last month, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Romane Andre Clayton, a 21-year-old Jamaican national, was taken into custody Friday in Connecticut and charged with accessory after the fact.

The robbery happened back in November, when three men armed with handguns forced their way into the Rockland Trust Bank wearing matching masks resembling elderly men.

One of the suspects forced a banker employee to open the bank’s vault at gunpoint, according to prosecutors.

Rollins said the suspects stole more than $39,000 from the bank before binding the employees with duct tape and zip ties. The suspects then took off in one of the bank employee’s vehicles.

Officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned in a nearby parking lot, where it is believed the suspects hopped into another car.

Detectives identified Clayton as a suspect after he was seen in surveillance footage arriving at the ferry terminal less than an hour after the robbery, according to prosecutors.

The surveillance footage showed Clayton driving a sedan off the ferry and into the parking lot. Rollins said Clayton parked the sedan before hopping back onto the ferry and leaving the island.

Surveillance footage later captured the suspects, including Omar Johnson, hopping into the vehicle Clayton left behind and boarding a ferry.

Johnson, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested less than a week after the robbery during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rollins said officers found paperwork inside Johnson’s car from a bank in Connecticut that reflected several cash deposits and a money transfer to Jamaica.

The 32-year-old was initially charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy. Johnson has also since been federally charged with armed bank robbery.

Miquel Antonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, was apprehended a few days after the robbery. Jones has since been charged with armed bank robbery and accessory after the fact.

Jones was identified as a suspect after detectives found “a significant amount of evidence connected to the robbery” on a farm in Tisbury where he worked, according to prosecutors.

That evidence included plastic consistent with a white mask, scraps of nylon, paper money bands and walkie-talkie parts that all appeared to have been burned in a recent fire. Rollins said two handguns were also found buried nearby.

Jones and Johnson remain in custody, while Clayton is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

The robbery remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tisbury Police Department at (508) 696-4240 or Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 693-0545.