HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the third suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, last week that led to the death of an infant.

According to Hampden County DA spokesman Jim Leydon, officials are looking for 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez, of Holyoke.

Alvarez is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Alvarez, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

He is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not yet been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Oct. 6, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke was arraigned on Zoom in Holyoke Court for his suspected involvement in the shooting on Oct. 4. Sanchez’s bail was revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court, and held without the right to bail on a charge of murder for his suspected involvement, and other charges are expected to follow. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 3.

On Oct. 5, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos was arraigned on murder charges in Holyoke Court after being released from the hospital, treated for a hand injury. He has been ordered held without the right to bail and will be back in court on Nov. 3.

Around 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 4, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.