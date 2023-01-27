DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said Callan Clancy passed away just after 11 a.m.

The infant’s mother, 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, is accused of strangling Callan and his siblings, identified by Cruz as 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy.

Lindsay then jumped out a window in an attempt to take her own life, according to Cruz.

Cruz said first responders rushed to Summer Street on Tuesday after Lindsay’s husband returned home.

First responders found their three children unconscious inside the home. Cruz said all three were rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Both Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at the hospital. Callan survived for several days, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Lindsay remains hospitalized in police custody. Cruz said once Lindsay is released, she will be arraigned on two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.