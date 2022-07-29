BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts is up to 115 total monkeypox cases since the start of the outbreak, with the Department of Public Health (DPH) announcing 36 more diagnoses on Thursday.

All of the patients are adult males who tested positive for the virus between July 21 and 27, the DPH said.

Health officials are working with the patients and health care providers to identify and reach out to close contacts they may have had while infectious.

The DPH said the JYNNEOS vaccine is now available at 13 locations, but those seeking it out must meet certain eligibility requirements since doses are still in short supply. Federal health officials announced earlier this week that 800,000 more doses are on the way.

A Massachusetts man who had just returned from a trip to Canada was the first case of monkeypox reported in the U.S. at the outset of the outbreak in May. There have been more than 4,900 confirmed cases across all but four states since, according to the CDC.

As of Friday morning, Rhode Island had 19 cases and Connecticut had 28.

No deaths have been reported. Health officials say monkeypox patients generally recover in two to four weeks. Symptoms include headaches, fever, muscle aches, sores and lesions that can appear all over the body.