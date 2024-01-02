FALMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Several businesses and apartments were damaged by a three-alarm fire that broke out Monday night in Falmouth.

Crews responding to the scene on Main Street around 5 p.m. saw flames shooting out of the second floor and tearing through apartments.

Four people were injured, including a firefighter, officials said.

“Fortunately, there probably wasn’t a lot of activity on Main Street, especially for us to have access to such a congested area,” Fire Chief Timothy Smith said.

“We had a lot of debris that was coming off the building at first because our personnel was able to advance hose lines up to the second floor and as they were getting the hose lines in position they were shooting the water out the front,” he continued.

Five businesses have significant water and smoke damage, officials said, including a restaurant and gift shops.

Smith said the Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating and the town structural engineer will be called in to evaluate the building damage.

No word on a cause at this time.