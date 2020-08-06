3 police officers stabbed while responding to Saugus home

Massachusetts

Posted: / Updated:

SAUGUS, Mass. (WPRI) — Three Saugus police officers were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed Thursday morning at a home in town.

The officers had responded to 29 Tuttle St. around 7:20 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

All three officers were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A fourth officer was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The suspect, an adult male who has not been identified, was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, according to state police.

The incident remains under investigation.

