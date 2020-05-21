3 Pawtucket residents, trooper injured in Sharon crash

SHARON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Sharon that injured a trooper and three Pawtucket residents.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred on I-95 northbound Wednesday afternoon soon after the trooper had conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the trooper had pulled a 79-year-old Littleton woman over after she tried to make an illegal U-turn on the highway by using a median crossover.

As the trooper used his cruiser to guide the woman back onto the northbound side of the highway, police said a third vehicle that was trying to pass them clipped the side of the cruiser and rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof.

Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man, and his two passengers, a 28-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl, all from Pawtucket, were transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper was transported to Norwood Hospital with minor injuries, according to police, and the woman in the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.