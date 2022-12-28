BOSTON (WPRI) — Three New Bedford men are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.

Just before 4 a.m. the men were allegedly seen stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car on Devon Street before fleeing the area, police say.

During the incident, police say one man used a jack and a power tool to remove the part, a second stood by as a “lookout” while the third man stayed in a running car nearby.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police stopped their vehicle on Geneva Avenue and found four catalytic converters along with “other evidence” in the back of the car.

Joshua LeBeau, 26, Isaac Cohen, 24, and Blaze Miranda, 22, were taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property (over $1,200), malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

Miranda was also wanted on an extraditable warrant out of Cranston on charges of possession of stolen parts.

All three men will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.