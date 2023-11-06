BOSTON (WPRI) — Investigators arrested three Lynn men accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Massachusetts, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Levy said detectives uncovered an estimated 10 million doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine while searching residences the suspects were known to frequent.

“The doses of controlled substances seized in this case exceed the number of residents in Massachusetts,” Levy said.

The months-long investigation began in July 2023, according to court documents, when an overdose death in Salem tipped detectives off to the existence of the drug trafficking organization.

Investigators eventually learned the suspected drug trafficking organization was orchestrated by 25-year-old Emilio Garcia, 33-year-old Sebastien Bejin, and 40-year-old Deiby Felix.

Detectives surveilled the trio for months and discovered that Garcia and Bejin would regularly travel to a Broadway residence that was believed to be the organization’s main stash, according to court documents. Levy noted that families with children lived on the first and second floors of that residence and the stash was believed to be kept in the basement.

Garcia and Bejin would then replenish another smaller stash, which court documents revealed was Felix’s residence, and supply lower-level drug dealers with large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Detectives searched the Broadway residence last week and uncovered what Levy believed to be “one of the largest single-location drug seizures in New England history.”

Levy said more than 220 pounds of controlled substances were uncovered in a room rented by Garcia, including 20 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills pressed to look like pink candy hearts. He added that the estimated street value of the drugs is upwards of $8 million.

“The fact that we now are seeing fentanyl-laced pills pressed to resemble candy only underscores the urgency of this fentanyl crisis,” Levy noted.

Detectives uncovered a variety of drugs in Garcia’s room, including hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Percocet and Adderall pills believed to be laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to court documents. Investigators also found packaging materials, scales, pill presses, heat sealers and firearms.

Court documents indicate that detectives searched Felix’s residence as well and found nearly 7 pounds of pressed pills that were consistent with those found in the main stash, as well as a firearm.

Garcia and Bejin have been charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and conspiracy. Felix is charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. The trio is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.