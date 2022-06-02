BOSTON (WPRI) — Service remains suspended on part of the Green Line after two trains collided in Boston Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. near Government Center causing both trains to derail. The MBTA says one train had about 20 to 25 passengers on it while the other train was coming into service and was empty.

Three MBTA operators were rushed to the hospital with injuries but no passengers were hurt.

Service remains suspended between Park Street and North Station so the MBTA is asking commuters to allow for extra time on Thursday.

Shuttle service will be available between North Station and Lechmere in Cambridge. Blue Line trains are also bypassing Government Center in both directions until further notice, so the MBTA is urging people to use Bowdoin or State Street instead.

Officials add people can take the Orange Line to connect to the Blue Line at State and the Red Line at Downtown Crossing.

The crash remains under investigation.