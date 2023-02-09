ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were found shot to death in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Officers responding to a home on Porter Road shortly after 3 a.m. found three people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Tucker said.

Tucker said that all three victims were related. Their names have not yet been released.

“I want to make sure the people also know that right now there is no danger to anyone in the public, we believe this is a scene that’s contained,” Tucker said.

State police are assisting Andover police with the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.