3 family members from Massachusetts killed in crash near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI) — Three members of a Massachusetts family were killed, including a five-year-old girl, in a crash near Orlando, Florida Tuesday evening.

Police say the family’s minivan carrying eight people rolled over after a pickup truck hit it from behind around 5:30 p.m.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the victims have been identified as Josephine Fay, 71, of South Weymouth, Julie Smith, 41 and Scarlett Smith, 5, both of Whitman.

Scarlett’s twin sister was one of the five others injured in the crash including an 11-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

The other family members are expected to be OK.

It is unclear if the driver of the pick-up truck will face charges.