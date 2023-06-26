NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are searching for the person responsible for a triple homicide in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to a home on Broadway Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the DA’s office, and found three elderly people inside who had been stabbed and beaten to death.

The DA’s office added there were signs of forced entry into the home.

The victims have not yet been identified, but the DA’s office said two of them were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the mother of one of the victims was also living in the home.

Investigators say they are also looking into another attempted break-in at a home on Brookside Avenue, about a half mile from the home on Broadway Street.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected but state police say residents are asked to remain vigilant, check their door and window locks, and report suspicious activity to Newton police at (617) 796-2123.

State police are asking those who live in the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check surveillance video from their home and contact police if anything unusual was captured.