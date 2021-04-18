3 die in wrong-way crash in Sturbridge, Mass

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on eastbound Interstate 84, Massachusetts State Police said.

One driver was traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway in Sturbridge at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Police received a report of the wrong-way driver and headed to the area. The collision happened several minutes later.

Police said the vehicles involved were a 2011 Volvo XC60 with a New Hampshire registration and a 2009 Nissan Murano with a Connecticut registration.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted by police. The deaths included one person in one vehicle and two people in the other, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

