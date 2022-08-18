CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WPRI) — Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fotios Geas, 55, Paul DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of beating Bulger back in October 2018 while all were incarcerated at Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Bulger was found unresponsive inside the prison just hours after he’d been transferred there from a prison in Oklahoma.

The 89-year-old was serving out a double life sentence after he was convicted in 2013 of taking part in 11 murders, conspiracy and racketeering.

Both Geas and Decologero were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, as well as assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On top of that, Geas was charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence and McKinnon was charged with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas remains incarcerated at the Hazleton, according to prosecutors, while DeCologero has since left the facility but is still housed in the prison system.

McKinnon had been out on federal supervised release but was apprehended Thursday in Florida.