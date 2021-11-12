3 Boston police officers released from hospital following deadly standoff

BOSTON (WPRI) — Days after being shot and wounded in a standoff in Dorchester, Massachusetts, all three Boston police officers are now back home recovering.

The third and final officer, Michael Ridge, was greeted with cheers and applause as he walked out of Boston Medical Center Thursday wearing a knee brace.

“It was a big ‘happy to be out, thankful to be okay, and just great to be out with the family and going home,'” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, who spoke with Ridge as he was being discharged.

“This is a happy day for the men and women of the Boston Police Department, the patrolmen’s association, the entire department,” Calderone continued.

Ridge and two other officers were wounded while responding to a domestic dispute in Dorchester Tuesday.

Acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long said officers first responded to an apartment building at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Negotiations with the suspect barricaded inside the home had gone on for more than five hours when gunfire erupted.

“A some point during that, they were still speaking with the individual, unexpectedly he just fired upon the officers,” Long said.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the officers was released from the hospital Tuesday night following the shooting and the other went home Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation into the standoff is ongoing.